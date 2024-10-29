Discover Shares Key Insights on Holiday Shopping Preferences and Security

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Discover. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Judith McGuire, Senior Vice President of Global Products from Discover, joined Inside South Florida to discuss key findings from a recent holiday shopping study conducted in partnership with 451 Research. The study revealed that both merchants and consumers prioritize secure, convenient payment options for the upcoming holiday season. Merchants aim to ensure a secure payment experience, while consumers expect their preferred payment method, whether a card or digital wallet, to be readily accepted.

Judith emphasized that offering multiple payment options, including digital wallets and tap-to-pay, is essential for store owners looking to streamline checkout processes. Contactless payments, she noted, provide an added layer of security and convenience, making them a top choice for shoppers. Digital wallets, which require biometric or password authentication, offer extra protection against fraud, a significant concern during the holiday season. Discover’s digital wallet option includes encrypted, end-to-end transactions for enhanced safety.

For more detailed insights and additional holiday tips, Judith recommended visiting the Discover Global Network Insights Hub at discoverglobalnetwork.com.