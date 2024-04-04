Discover Spring Essentials: A Guide to Must-Have Products

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Everything Branding. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the weather warms up and spring approaches, it's time to gear up with the latest essentials for the season. Inside South Florida recently caught up with Kelly MacNeal from The Buzz on Gifts, who shared an array of amazing products perfect for springtime adventures.

Lay and Stay

For those beach days when the wind is blowing, Lay and Stay offers the perfect solution to keep your towel in place. With its innovative design featuring spikes to secure into the sand and bands to loop around your lounge chair, you'll never have to worry about your towel flying away again. Functional and stylish, Lay and Stay is a must-have accessory for any beach enthusiast. For more information, visit LayAndStayBeachTowels.com.

Bruno's Place

Bond with your furry friend with Bruno's Place Pawsitive Dog Coaching Card Game. Each card provides a fun and interactive way to train your dog with various commands, from taking a bow to shaking paws. Whether you're a seasoned trainer or just starting out, these coaching cards are sure to strengthen the bond between you and your canine companion. For more information, visit BrunosPlaceBKLYN.com.

Sharkbanz

Stay safe in the water with Sharkbanz, a wearable device designed to deter sharks and stingrays. Utilizing technology that disrupts the electroreception sharks use to hunt, Sharkbanz effectively keeps these predators at bay. Whether you're surfing or enjoying a beach day, Sharkbanz provides peace of mind and protection in the ocean. For more information, visit Sharkbanz.com.

RB Life Brands

Make an eco-friendly choice with Bee Life Brands Bamboo Toilet Paper. Crafted from 100% bamboo, this sustainable and hypoallergenic toilet paper offers a luxurious three-ply texture that's gentle on the skin. By choosing Bee Life Brands, you're not only prioritizing comfort but also supporting the environment with a renewable resource. For more information, visit RBLifeBrands.com.

Mazie Days

Elevate your pet-parenting style with Mazie Days Vegan Leather Bags. These chic bags feature vegan leather construction and come with a detachable chain and strap, making them perfect for transitioning from pet outings to social gatherings seamlessly. Stay stylish while on the go with these fashionable accessories. For more information, visit MazieDays.com.

Spot Detergent

Simplify laundry day with Spot Detergent Sheets, a travel-friendly and eco-friendly alternative to traditional detergents. Made in Sweden, these compact sheets are perfect for on-the-go use and effectively clean and refresh your clothes without the hassle of liquid or pod detergents. Keep your wardrobe fresh and bright wherever you go with Spot Detergent Sheets. For more information, visit SpotDetergent.com.

Whether you're gearing up for beach adventures, bonding with your pets, or embracing eco-conscious living, these innovative products are sure to enhance your springtime experience. For more information on these fantastic products and to shop the latest spring essentials, visit TheBuzzOnGifts.com.