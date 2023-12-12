Discover the Best Fragrance Gifts at La Belle Perfumes

La Belle Perfume Distributors COO, Jon Nusz, joined Inside South Florida to share why La Belle Perfumes distinguishes itself as the premier choice, offering personalized service and an extensive product selection of the finest fragrances for gifting this holiday season.

“We have tons of employees there that they'll take the time to help you discover fragrances that you don't know,” says Nusz. “We probably have anywhere from 3 to 4,000 fragrances on the showroom at any time. 80% of them are open for testing, so if you like one thing, you're interested in another, you have, you know, the time. You can go in, and there are customers that go for hours; they test, you know, 1 to 10 things. They end up leaving with gifts, a new product for themselves. You know, our employees are very knowledgeable.”

