Discover the Chic Italian Dining Experience at Vitolo

Tucked away in the Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Vitolo offers a dining experience that transports guests from the beach to a chic Italian restaurant reminiscent of New York City. With a focus on communal dining and authentic Italian flavors, Vitolo is quickly becoming a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists.

Vitolo aims to recreate the warmth and conviviality of an Italian family dinner table. "We really try to deliver that Italian family dinner table where it's not just everybody getting individual plates. We try to create it so that it's more of a communal table," explains co-owner Robert Crosoli. This approach encourages guests to share dishes and savor the experience together.

Robert Crosoli, a hospitality veteran known for opening the famous E11EVEN nightclub in downtown Miami, has teamed up with Chef Anthony Vitolo. Chef Anthony, who has served dishes to some of Hollywood's most famous stars, brings his culinary expertise and passion for Italian cuisine to Vitolo. "We wanted a restaurant that we would also be able to enjoy with our families," says Robert, emphasizing the family-friendly atmosphere they have cultivated.

In the kitchen, everything is made from scratch, from handmade sauces to pizza dough. "We want it to be so detailed that you become our family by us familiarizing ourselves with you and the little details that you like," Robert explains. This dedication to top-notch service ensures every guest feels special and cared for.

The menu at Vitolo is a celebration of Italian cuisine. Some standout dishes include:



Queen Margherita Pizza: Featuring pomodoro sauce with fresh San Marzano tomatoes imported directly from Chef Anthony's farm in Italy, and fresh mozzarella made in-house.

Featuring pomodoro sauce with fresh San Marzano tomatoes imported directly from Chef Anthony's farm in Italy, and fresh mozzarella made in-house. Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka: A delightful pasta dish served with a rich vodka sauce.

A delightful pasta dish served with a rich vodka sauce. Vitello Antonio: A secret menu favorite at Chef Anthony's restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, this dish is a standout on Vitolo's menu. The veal chop is pounded thin, Panko-crusted, and topped with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and crispy pancetta.

The combination of delicious food and a warm, inviting atmosphere makes Vitolo a unique dining destination. At Vitolo, the goal is to make guests feel like part of the family.

For an unforgettable Italian dining experience in Fort Lauderdale, visit Vitolo at the Conrad Hotel. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a night out, Vitolo promises a meal that delights the senses and warms the heart.