Discover the heartfelt play that will leaf you laughing

Actors Diana Garle and Kevin Cruz join us in the studio to share why you must see 'Native Gardens'— a dynamic and hilarious play that combines sparkling comedy, good intentions, bad manners, humor, and real-life themes at the Gable Stage.

“What I love about these characters is that when on paper, they seem like very stereotypical characters and I like to break the norm of that, like Tanya is pregnant and she is a very well-educated Latina and I wanted to really focus on that, as opposed to the stereotypical loud and crazy Latina,” says Garle. “It was a matter of finding a beautiful balance between having a grounded character that still has these attributes, versus making it a caricature.”

