Discover the Magic of Glowga: Full Moon Yoga on Fort Lauderdale Beach

There’s yoga, and then there’s Glowga—an enchanting experience hosted every full moon on the beautiful Fort Lauderdale beach. Participants leave these classes feeling more radiant and connected, thanks to the unique blend of yoga, glow sticks, and the serene light of the full moon.

What is Glowga?

Glowga is the brainchild of Brynlee Kelmanson, who has always been fascinated by glow sticks. She wanted to create a yoga experience that incorporated these elements, and thus, Glowga was born. “I've always loved the moon. No matter the phase, it's always beautiful and it's always shining bright. And even in your darkest hours, you can always shine bright like the moon. It's always been my inspiration,” says Brynlee.

The Glowga Experience

During a Glowga class, participants go through a complete yoga flow while enjoying the moonlit night and the soothing sounds of healing music. The full moon serves as a beautiful reminder of connection and the importance of letting go of things that no longer serve you. For Brynlee, yoga has been a lifesaver, providing relief, ease, relaxation, and a way to de-stress while connecting with nature and a supportive community.

More Than Just Yoga

After the session, it’s time to wind down. For those who don’t drink alcohol, there’s kombucha to enjoy. For early birds, Brynlee also offers regular yoga classes in the mornings and throughout the day. Each session provides a mix of workout and relaxation, creating a balanced Yin and Yang experience. The community is welcoming and non-judgmental, focused on growth and healing together.

Join the Glowga Community

Glowga is more than a yoga class; it’s a community of loving people who come together to grow and heal. Whether you’re an experienced yogi or a beginner, you’ll find a supportive environment where you can connect with others and find your inner light.

Experience the magic of Glowga under the full moon on Fort Lauderdale Beach. For more information on class schedules and how to join, visit CoastalYogaAndNutrition.com and stay tuned for the next full moon yoga session.