Discover the Ultimate Family Getaways in Jamaica

If you're looking for an unforgettable family vacation just a short direct flight from Miami International, consider these two incredible all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica: Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall and Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa. Lifestyle and travel expert, Elena Duque joined Inside South Florida to show how both destinations offer unique experiences for every family member, from the youngest adventurers to the most discerning adults.

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall: Where Luxury Meets Family Fun

Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall is a paradise for families seeking a mix of relaxation and excitement. Here's what you can expect:



Activities for All Ages: The resort's Kids Club offers a wide range of engaging programs like beach games and arts and crafts, ensuring that kids stay entertained while parents relax. For family bonding, there are Oceanside fire pits and nightly entertainment that everyone will enjoy.

Dining Options: The resort features a variety of restaurants catering to all tastes, including authentic Jamaican jerk chicken, ensuring even the pickiest eaters are satisfied.

Relaxation at the Zen Spa: Parents can enjoy a tranquil day at the Zen Spa, receiving pampering treatments while the kids can also get their own spa experience.

Stunning Beachfront Location: The resort's beautiful beachfront setting is perfect for endless family adventures, from sunbathing to snorkeling.

Comfortable Accommodations: The spacious rooms and suites offer all the comforts of home, making your stay both luxurious and convenient. Plus, with the kids staying free, it's a great value for families.

To book your stay at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, visit resortsbyhyatt.com.

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa: Oceanfront Luxury at Its Best

Also located in Montego Bay, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa offers an elevated luxury experience for families:



Family-Friendly Accommodations: Choose from spacious suites to private villas with pools, providing the perfect setup for a comfortable and memorable family stay.

Beach and Water Fun: Dive into the Caribbean Sea at the resort's pristine beach, where kids can build sandcastles and splash in the waves, creating unforgettable moments under the Jamaican sun.

Kids Club Excitement: The Kids Club provides supervised activities and games, ensuring young guests have as much fun as possible in a safe environment.

Diverse Dining and Amenities: Enjoy a variety of dining options and delicious cocktails at the resort's restaurants. Additional amenities include a world-class spa, personalized butler service, poolside and beachfront cabanas, and a fully-equipped fitness center.

Kids Stay Free: This family-friendly offer makes it even easier to plan your next getaway.

To learn more and book your stay at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, visit jewelgrande.com.

Both resorts provide an ideal blend of relaxation, adventure, and luxury, making them perfect choices for your next family vacation. Whether you're looking to relax by the beach or explore new activities, these Jamaican resorts have something for everyone.