Discover the Ultimate Spring Essentials with Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is in the air, and it's time to refresh your lifestyle with some essential must-haves. Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell joined Inside South Florida to curate a selection of spring products to enhance your home, wellness, beauty, and local community.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant:

As the temperatures rise, stay fresh with Secret Whole Body Deodorant. This innovative deodorant provides up to 72 hours of odor protection and is available in three forms: spray, stick, or cream. Made with intentional ingredients and free of harmful additives, it's the perfect solution for all-day freshness. Available at secret.com, Walmart, and retailers nationwide.

Olay Hyaluronic Body Care:

Combat dry skin with the Olay Hyaluronic Body Care regimen. Infused with hyaluronic acid and moisturizing ingredients, this premium body wash hydrates and replenishes the skin, revealing visibly smoother results in just 14 days. With an affordable price point, you can find the body wash and lotion at major retailers nationwide.

Pollo Campero:

Indulge in the internationally beloved flavors of Pollo Campero, a Guatemalan-born chicken restaurant opening its 100th location in Miami Gardens. Known for its famous fried and grilled chicken made from family recipes, Pollo Campero offers a variety of menu items, including chicken sandwiches, salads, and unique sides. Perfect for individual meals or family gatherings, start your spring with a delicious meal from Pollo Campero. For more information, visit us.campero.com.

Vanguard Plastic Surgery:

Treat yourself to a personal spring refresh with Vanguard Plastic Surgery. With award-winning board-certified plastic surgeons, Vanguard offers a range of services tailored to meet individual needs and financial circumstances. From complex microsurgery to mommy makeovers, you can achieve confidence and satisfaction with Vanguard's personalized approach. For more information, visit vapsfl.com.

Ocean Club St. Barths:

If you're looking for the perfect spring getaway, escape to Ocean Club St. Barths. This luxurious destination, founded by Chef Jarad McCarroll, offers a culinary treasure with unique and elevated dishes. Voted the best new restaurant in the Caribbean, Ocean Club St. Barths is a celeb favorite for luxury dining, featuring high-quality ingredients and top-notch service. For more information, visit OceanClubStBarths.com.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your spring with these fantastic products and experiences curated by lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell. For more information and direct links to these spring essentials, visit Jamie O'Donnell's website at jamieo.co.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co.