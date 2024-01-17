Discover Winter Wonderland: Denver, Colorado

Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead recently highlighted Denver as the perfect winter vacation destination, offering world-class dining, cultural attractions, and outdoor adventures on Inside South Florida.

Denver's winter activities include skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing, with the added charm of the Ski Train to Winter Park ski resort.

"Denver has 300 days of sunshine, world-class dining, must-see cultural attractions, and all that outdoor adventure really equals a perfect winter destination," said Weatherhead.

Explore the slopes with skiing and snowboarding, or embrace the serene beauty of snowshoeing. The Ski Train to Winter Park ski resort adds a unique touch to the winter experience.

“Denver is one of the only places in the country where you can actually hop on a train. Combine that mountain adventure with some world-class urban dining and arts and culture. And you can do it all in one day,” said Weatherhead.

Denver's food scene is a culinary delight, boasting 26 Michelin Guide recognized restaurants offering diverse flavors and fresh ingredients.

"We have such a diverse food scene here. You have barbecue, Israeli, Mexican, Latin, Italian, and so much more. And there's a lot of unique flavors and fresh ingredients here because we're so close to many local farms," added Weatherhead.

For more detailed information on Denver's winter activities, cultural attractions, and diverse dining options, visit VisitDenver.com.

