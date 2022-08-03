Discovering what's out there with the new season of Mysteries Decoded

The world is filled with mysteries. Is your mind filled with questions such as do vampires and werewolves exist? Mysteries Decoded’s Host, Jennifer Williams , joined Inside South Florida to share how the show aims to break through the unknown and get to the bottom of some of these occurrences.

“I worked toward law enforcement but that didn't work out. Then I said, ‘Well, I wanted to go into law enforcement to become a detective, so why not just become a private investigator,” says Williams. “It was the best decision I could have made because private investigators have so much more leeway than a detective. It has been a journey for sure and an amazing journey.”

Williams also says, before Mysteries Decoded, she was a huge skeptic, and still considers herself one.

“I'm still very much a skeptic,” says Williams. “ I have to experience things firsthand in order to assign any sort of belief to them. Even then, I definitely look at each case in its own individual mirror and say, ‘Okay, what are the other possible explanations for this?”

Williams shares what we can expect in the new season of Mysteries Decoded.

“Season two is a labor of love. We started filming before COVID and, of course, we were on hiatus during COVID,” says Williams. “It has been several years in the making and maybe that was a blessing in disguise because we did some amazing episodes. I think we really pushed the envelope and several of them.”