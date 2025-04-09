Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Island Escape at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Disney Cruise Line. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The magic of Disney has officially made its way to the crystal-clear waters of Eleuthera in the Bahamas with the grand debut of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point—the newest private island destination from Disney Cruise Line.

Public Affairs Director Joey Gaskins joined Inside South Florida from the sun-kissed shores of Lookout Cay, where Disney’s signature storytelling is now beautifully infused with Bahamian culture, heritage, and natural wonder.

“We are blending Disney’s signature entertainment and service with the culture and heritage of the Bahamas,” said Gaskins. “We use Bahamian culture to really inform structure and enlighten our entertainment here on the island.”

From the moment guests step off the ship, they’re immersed in a vibrant, culturally rich experience. Art by local Bahamian artists adorns the surroundings, Caribbean remixes of beloved Disney songs fill the air, and visitors are invited to celebrate Junkanoo—Bahamas’ colorful, high-energy national festival—twice daily with Disney characters in island attire joining the fun.

Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, Lookout Cay has something for everyone:



Nature Trails for exploring Eleuthera’s lush flora and fauna

Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash with limbo contests and beach games

Junkanoo Parades with cowbells, vibrant costumes, and live music

Cultural immersion with Bahamian cuisine, history, and entertainment

Whether you’re sailing for three days or a full week through the Caribbean, Lookout Cay is now part of Disney Cruise Line’s tropical itinerary.

To learn more or book your adventure, visit disneycruise.com and click on “Island Destinations” to explore everything this new paradise has to offer.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags—the Disney magic just got a lot more tropical.