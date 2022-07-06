The newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, the Disney Wish, is setting sail on July 14th. for its inaugural voyage. Sachi Handke joined Inside South Florida to share how the Disney Wish will transport, both, kids, and adults back into their favorite fantastical worlds.

“We're bringing to life more Disney stories than ever before.” says Handke. “Whether you're a fan of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars or Disney, there's something for you.”

Disney has not limited the fun to just kids. Adults can create their own storybook moments too.

“We've got something for grownups. If you just love to sit poolside and relax, we've got this amazing Quiet Cove area where you have an infinity pool with amazing views out to sea,” says Handke. “If you like to pamper yourself, you can go to the Senses Spa and book yourself a treatment or get a massage. If you are the kind of grownup that loves Star Wars, you can enjoy the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge every evening.”

For more information, visit DisneyCruise.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Disney Cruise Line.

