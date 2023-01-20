“Divas of Soul Concert” is coming to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is hosting “Divas of Soul Concert” with Alfreda Gerald on January 26. The World-renowned Singer joined Inside South Florida to share more about the electrifying show.

“I'm very excited to be a part of the Bell'Arte Concert Series at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center,” says Gerald. “We're going to start off with Ella Fitzgerald and continue on with Natalie Cole, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Etta James.”

Music is inspirational and the singers that bellow its notes.

“People love 'Divas of Soul.' People asked me to sing Diana Ross and Etta James. I added it all into a show and they love it,” says Gerald. “I just love all music, especially soul music. Their lives, their stories and what they went through has been very supportive for me.”

For tickets, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.