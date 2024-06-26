Dive into the Delicious World of Playa Bowls on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Playa Bowls. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Known for their super fruit bowls, smoothies, juices, and more, Playa Bowls joined Inside South Florida to discuss how their fresh and healthy menu that stands out among the rest.

Roxanne and Rachel Vogel of Playa Bowls describe their business as a health-focused restaurant specializing in super fruit bowls, smoothies, juices, and coffee. Their menu features a variety of options, all made with the freshest ingredients.

While Playa Bowls is best known for their acai bowls, they offer eight different bases for their super fruit bowls, topped with fresh fruit and drizzles. They also serve smoothies, bottled juices, protein bites, and cold brew coffee.

Rachel, the social media and marketing manager for the company, shared her favorite bowl combination: a customizable mix of acai, blueberries, mango, and peanut butter. At Playa Bowls, you can create your own bowl with a variety of toppings and bases to choose from.

Playa Bowls prides itself on using the freshest, highest quality ingredients. Unlike other shops that may dilute their acai with banana or apple juice, Playa Bowls uses pure acai. All fruits are cut, and bases are blended in-store, ensuring maximum freshness. Their protein bites are also made in-house.

In addition to their delicious offerings, Playa Bowls locations boast a vibrant and inviting atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a healthy treat any time of the year.

Playa Bowls has several locations in South Florida, including their newest store in Weston, as well as Coral Gables and Midtown Miami. There are also numerous locations throughout Florida and the U.S., making it easy to find a Playa Bowls near you.

Playa Bowls caters to a variety of dietary preferences, offering vegan, vegetarian, and kosher-certified options at their locations.

To find a Playa Bowls near you or learn more about their menu, visit playabowls.com. Follow them on Instagram @playbowls for the latest updates and mouth-watering photos of their offerings.