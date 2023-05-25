Watch Now
Dive into the summer with the National Drowning Prevention Alliance

Posted at 5:30 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 17:30:07-04

In the water-centric paradise of South Florida, ensuring water safety remains the top priority this summer, and joining Inside South Florida to talk about essential tips for safeguarding your children this season and effective measures to prevent drownings is Adam Katchmarchi, the Executive Director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

“The National Drowning Prevention Alliance recommends our five layers of protection to help you reduce the risk when you're around water during the summer season,” says Katchmarchi. “The first layer of protection is barriers, fences, and alarms. Most parents don't recognize that 70% of toddler drownings are going to happen during a non-swim time.”

To learn more, visit NDPA.org

