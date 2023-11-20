Watch Now
Dive into the World of Psychedelic Medicine with Wonderland

Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 09:31:20-05

Author of Psychedelics for Everyone and Beyond the Trip, Matt Zemon, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the medical advantages of psychedelics and to highlight the significance of conferences such as Wonderland in reshaping public perspectives and policies surrounding psychedelic therapies.

“It has been a huge year for psychedelics,” says Zemon. “There's tons of research coming out. We are expecting MDMA to be re-legalized next year. The phase three clinical trials have finished up and the results are incredible. They took people with treatment resistant PTSD, three sessions of MDMA with therapy before and after, and 67% no longer had a PTSD diagnosis. 88% had a clinically significant improvement in symptoms, just incredible numbers, FDA breakthrough therapy designation. This is an exciting time in the world of psychedelics.”

