Diverse architecture design exhibit, Say It Loud Florida, this October

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 25, 2023
NOMA South Florida’s Vice President, Stacy Boynton, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization is making a difference in the lives of minorities in the architectural industry.

“The Say It Loud exhibit showcases the diverse designers within the state of Florida. We'll have DJ, food and music,” says Boynton. “We're excited to actually bring it here to South Florida. The basis of NOMA National and this exhibit is to really see us moving forward, growing in numbers, coming together and telling everyone that we have value in the design profession, as well.”

