Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Diverse healthcare providers build patient relationships

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:30:40-05

A lack of diversity in cosmetic specialties can impact positive health outcomes for minority groups. Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Steven Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefit of having a diverse healthcare team.

“When we think about the value of diversity, it's being able to form that connection with your healthcare provider,” says Williams. “What's making it better is our ability to listen and understand patients’ histories, the history of the United States, and really putting that perspective into our interactions with patients so that we can provide the best care.”

For more information, visit TriValleyPlasticSurgery.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tri Valley Plastic Surgery.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com