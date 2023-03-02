Diverse healthcare providers build patient relationships

A lack of diversity in cosmetic specialties can impact positive health outcomes for minority groups. Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Steven Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefit of having a diverse healthcare team.

“When we think about the value of diversity, it's being able to form that connection with your healthcare provider,” says Williams. “What's making it better is our ability to listen and understand patients’ histories, the history of the United States, and really putting that perspective into our interactions with patients so that we can provide the best care.”

For more information, visit TriValleyPlasticSurgery.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tri Valley Plastic Surgery.