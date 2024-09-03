"Divided by Design": A Must-Watch for Home Design Enthusiasts

If you're a fan of home design TV series, there's a new show you won't want to miss. "Divided by Design," filmed right here in Miami, stars two South Florida natives, Ray and Eilyn Jimenez. This dynamic duo recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss their new nine-episode series on HGTV, and their excitement was palpable.

Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who are no strangers to the television spotlight, shared their enthusiasm for "Divided by Design." "We're so excited, we don’t even know how to control ourselves. We're just happy, living in the moment right now," Ray said, reflecting on the opportunity to be on national television for the second time. The series promises to showcase not just their design skills but also their personalities and lives outside of work.

Viewers can expect to see Ray and Eilyn navigate the competitive world of interior design, each bringing their unique style and approach to the table. "You'll see us in our own world, on our own projects, still competing but showcasing what an interior designer does in a much more in-depth approach," Eilyn explained. Ray added that the show will also give viewers a glimpse into their personal lives, including their families and friends, making it a "feel-good" series.

When asked about the competition between them, both Ray and Eilyn admitted that Ray is the more competitive of the two. However, they agreed that the friendly rivalry keeps things interesting and motivates them to excel in their respective studios. "It’s all strategy," Eilyn said with a laugh.

The couple also expressed pride in representing South Florida and their Hispanic heritage on a national platform. "We're representing Miami, where we were practically born and raised. It’s great to see a Dominican-Puerto Rican on national TV, and a Cuban-American woman leading a female-driven business," Ray said. Eilyn added that their journey from humble beginnings to television stardom is something they hope will inspire others.

Despite working in the same industry, Ray and Eilyn have chosen to keep their businesses separate. "I like being the king of my domain, she likes being the queen of hers," Ray explained. Eilyn agreed, noting that having independent studios gives them double the opportunities and allows them to grow as individuals.

For those eager to watch the couple in action, "Divided by Design" is available on HGTV, streaming on Max, and Discovery+. You can also follow their design journeys on social media: Eilyn can be found on Instagram at @EilynJimenez_ and Ray at @RayJimenez_.