DIY Crafting Gifts to Elevate your Holiday Gifting

Making gifts for your loved ones for the holidays is a great way to show how much you care. YouTuber and gift-creator, Kristina Werner, joined Inside South Florida to show us how giving a gift you made yourself is all the more special.

“I started making cards just in my spare time right out of college,” says Werner. “Pretty soon I started sharing online and people were asking me questions like, ‘How did you make that card? How did you tie that knot?’”

The online attention inspired Werner to spread her message to a wider audience.

“At first, I was typing out all of the instructions step by step. But then I realized there’s got to

be a better way to do this,” says Werner. “So, I quickly moved over to YouTube and started sharing how I made my cards and it really took off. I count myself lucky to be one of nearly half a million YouTubers who count it as their full-time job.”

Werner quickly discovered that for some, her channel was more than just an arts and crafts channel.

“It’s so great to hear from people who see my videos and see what I make online and how they incorporate what I’m creating into their own life and their crafting,” says Werner. “For a lot of people I hear from, it’s been sort of like a little bit of a therapy to them, making something with their hands.”

As Werner demonstrates, it doesn’t take a whole lot to craft something unique.

“We’ve all probably got wrapping paper somewhere in our house. I have an example

here of a gift card holder made out of wrapping paper,” says Werner. “This is something you can make right at home without any additional supplies. You can find instructions for this on my YouTube channel.”

For more DIY gift ideas, check out Werner’s YouTube channel, “K Werner Design.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.