DIY Easter Fun Without the Eggs: Miami Mom Shares Creative Alternatives for the Holiday Weekend

As egg prices remain high, families are turning to creative alternatives to traditional Easter egg dyeing. This year, Inside South Florida welcomed DIY expert Illiet Ojeda from the Miami Mom Collective to share festive, affordable crafts that are perfect for the holiday weekend — and don’t require a single egg from the store.

One of the featured activities involves using wooden eggs as a blank canvas. With just a few household supplies like patterned napkins and Mod Podge, these eggs can be transformed into vibrant, long-lasting decorations. The project offers a more durable and decorative option, ideal for older kids and adults looking to create keepsakes.

For younger children, finger painting wooden eggs offers a more hands-on experience. Each egg becomes a unique piece of art using only fingertips and paint. It’s a fun and easy way to engage toddlers and create sentimental keepsakes that reflect each stage of childhood.

Another project incorporates sustainability and outdoor play. Families can reuse cracked eggshells from breakfast as miniature planters. Filled with soil and seeds, these tiny gardens become a perfect Earth Day tie-in, teaching kids about nature, recycling, and responsibility.

All three ideas use items most families already have at home, making them cost-effective and easy to set up. From paint and napkins to leftover eggshells and muffin tins, the focus is on creativity over cost.

Illiet’s partnership with the Miami Mom Collective underscores the importance of accessible resources for parents. The collective provides seasonal guides, community events, and parenting support for families at every stage — from pregnancy to teenage years.

For more craft ideas and parenting inspiration, visitMiamiMomCollective.com.

