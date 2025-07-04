Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DIY Fun for the Whole Family with Dainty Creations Craft Studio

Posted

Inside South Florida wrapped up its Fourth of July special with some festive hands-on fun, thanks to Mirtha Blondet from Dainty Creations Craft Studio. She brought creative ways for families to stay engaged, whether indoors or out, through easy-to-make crafts perfect for all ages.

Viewers learned how to create colorful phone or camera charms using nylon string and beads, allowing for endless creativity and customization. For younger children or anyone wanting a simpler activity, Mirtha demonstrated how to make bubble wands using pipe cleaners shaped into fun designs like hearts or stars, no special tools needed.

These activities offer a fun, fireworks-free way to celebrate the holiday and create lasting memories together.

Want to craft with Mirtha? Follow @daintycreationscraftstudio on Instagram or visit daintycreations.myshopify.com to sign up for future workshops and browse upcoming activities.

