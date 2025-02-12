DIY Valentine's Craft: Inside South Florida Gets Creative with KryBaby Creative

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Inside South Florida is getting into the spirit with DIY crafts, party favors, and festive decor. Joining the show was producer-turned-craft expert Kaylin Cantor, representing her brand KryBaby Creative, to teach an easy Valentine’s-themed crochet bookmark project.

Kaylin, who is often behind the camera producing segments, stepped into the spotlight to guide the hosts through the step-by-step process of making a crocheted bookmark—a perfect handmade gift or self-care craft for the season.

The process involves just three basic steps, making it beginner-friendly, even for those who have never picked up a crochet hook before.



Start with a Slip Knot – Create a loop, twist it into an "X," pull the longer string through, and tighten it around the crochet hook. Chain Stitching – Using the crochet hook, pull the yarn through six times to form the foundation of the bookmark. Finishing Touches – Once both sides are formed, sew them together and tie a knot for extra durability.

While Kaylin breezed through the process, the hosts had a few laughs struggling to keep up. But the real takeaway wasn’t just the skill—it was the experience of crafting together, making memories, and embracing the joy of learning something new.

Whether it’s for Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or just for fun, crafting together is a creative way to celebrate love and friendship.

Want to try this at home? Follow @iamkrybaby and @kaylincantor for more handmade inspiration and crochet tips. Happy crafting!