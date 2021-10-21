Do you have the right insurance to protect you during an accident?

Accidents are something that we all hope to avoid in our lifetimes, but sometimes they do happen. Here to tell you how to minimize damage are our trusted advisors from Demesmin and Dover, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover.

If you get into an accident, the first thing you should do is make sure everyone is safe, and then call the police. Our trusted advisors say the biggest mistake people make is not getting a police report after being in an accident. Even if you're in a rush, trading information isn't enough and can leave you stuck with the costs of fixing any damage. You should also take photos to have as proof of what happened.

Personal Injury Protection Insurance, or PIP, is an important tool. Since Florida is a no-fault state, if someone hits you they don't have to have coverage to care for your injuries. With PIP, you have $10,000 in medical payment coverage for an injury you get during the accident. After the $10,000 is spent, then you can seek out the other party's insurance, if they have bodily injury coverage. Bodily Injury Coverage is not required in the state of Florida. You have to hope the other person does to help cover medical damages.

