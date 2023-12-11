Do You Really Need Supplements to Achieve Your Fitness Goals? Fitness Strategist has the Answer

Smashfit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the optimal approach to achieving fitness goals. She delved into the question of whether taking supplements is necessary for an effective fitness regimen, emphasizing the importance of research and promoting healthy eating habits.

“You can make incredible gains with nothing more than food,” says Frey. “Eating enough protein, carbs, good fats, setting limits on the fun food, and being consistent with your goal constructed workouts. That the real magic, so don't waste your money.”

For more information, visit SmashFit.com or follow @HeatherSmashFit