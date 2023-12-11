Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Do You Really Need Supplements to Achieve Your Fitness Goals? Fitness Strategist has the Answer

Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 09:23:05-05

Smashfit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the optimal approach to achieving fitness goals. She delved into the question of whether taking supplements is necessary for an effective fitness regimen, emphasizing the importance of research and promoting healthy eating habits.

“You can make incredible gains with nothing more than food,” says Frey. “Eating enough protein, carbs, good fats, setting limits on the fun food, and being consistent with your goal constructed workouts. That the real magic, so don't waste your money.”

For more information, visit SmashFit.com or follow @HeatherSmashFit

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com