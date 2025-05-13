Doctor Goes Viral for Welcoming Babies with Affirmations: Changing Lives from the First Breath

This Mother’s Day weekend, Inside South Florida shines a spotlight on a local doctor who’s redefining the way we welcome life into the world—one affirmation at a time. For over 30 years, Dr. Richard Bridgewater has delivered thousands of babies, but what’s captured the hearts of millions online is the unique way he introduces each newborn to the world: through positive affirmations.

"You are literally perfection. You're born February 27, five minutes after midnight, seven pounds, 11 ounces. And this is the beautiful lady who birthed you," he’s seen saying in one of his viral videos.

The Miami-based OB-GYN has been capturing these powerful moments for years, long before social media made him a viral sensation. He began filming birth affirmations with traditional camcorders, and now, smartphones and social platforms have made his message accessible to the world.

But it didn’t begin with viral fame. Dr. Bridgewater’s journey to medicine started when he was just four years old. “I didn't know any real doctors, but I watched them on television,” he said. Originally on the path to becoming a cardiac surgeon, everything changed the day he delivered his own son. “It changed everything,” he recalled. “I couldn't think about general surgery or cardiac surgery anymore. I switched over to OB-GYN.”

Though his own son didn’t receive one of the now-famous videos, it was that pivotal moment that inspired Dr. Bridgewater to begin speaking directly to newborns—welcoming them with loving, empowering words from their very first breaths.

“it's my strong belief that a person who is born surrounded by love is not going to depart from those ideas. They're going to grow up and always have it in the back of their head,” he said. And it’s not just about the baby—it’s a gift to the entire family. “It only takes two minutes,” he shared. “I think those words can change a life.”

The affirmations reflect Dr. Bridgewater’s personal journey. Raised with encouragement from his own parents and grounded in optimism, he sees it as his mission to extend that same energy to each of his patients. “If I came from humble beginnings and became who I am now, why can’t my kids grow up to say, ‘I’m the president of such and such, and I still have my birth video?’”

As his videos continue to spread across TikTok and Instagram, Dr. Bridgewater hopes other doctors will be inspired to bring that same warmth and mindfulness into their delivery rooms.

To see his videos and stay connected with his journey, follow Dr. Bridgewater on social media at @dr.richardbridgewater.