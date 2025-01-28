"Dog Man" Fetches Big Laughs and Action at SoFlo's Theaters

DreamWorks Animation, the creators of beloved franchises like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Boss Baby, is back with their newest adventure: Dog Man!

This tail-wagging, crime-fighting film tells the story of a brave police dog and his human officer owner who are injured together on the job. Thanks to a life-saving surgery, the two are fused into one hero—Dog Man! With the strength, instincts, and loyalty of a dog, plus the bravery and determination of a human, Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve…but also to fetch, roll over, and possibly still chase his tail.

A Paw-some Visit to ISF

The larger-than-life Dog Man himself stopped by Inside South Florida to give us a sneak peek into the action-packed film! While Dog Man couldn’t talk (understandable, being part pup), he wowed our studio with his signature moves, tail-wagging enthusiasm, and heroic energy.

Fun Facts from the Interview:



Yes, Dog Man still chases his tail when brainstorming new ways to fight crime.

The cast was pretty furry—lots of barking on set!

Dog Man did all his own stunts, kung-fu moves included. Watch out, Po!

He hopes the film will inspire more dogs (and humans) to join forces for good.

When and Where to Watch

Catch Dog Man in theaters starting Friday, January 31. Bring the whole family—maybe even your furry friends (if they promise to behave)!

For more info, visitDreamWorksDogMan.com.

Dog Man left the ISF studio with a high-five, but not before hinting at a possible sequel. Could we see Dog Man 2 in the future? Stay tuned!