American Diabetes Association Marks 85 Years of Impact in South Florida

Eleni Sakis of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization is improving the lives of millions living with diabetes through research, advocacy, and education. With 38 million Americans, including 2.3 million Floridians, living with diabetes, ADA programs like Project Power, Safe at School, and summer camps provide vital community support.

This year marks the ADA’s 85th anniversary, a milestone celebrating decades of leadership in the fight to prevent and cure diabetes. Viewers can check their own risk in just 60 seconds at diabetes.org/risktest .

South Floridians can also get involved at the Step Out Walk on September 20 at Nova Southeastern University—an inspiring, free community event raising awareness and support for those living with diabetes. Registration and details are available at diabetes.org/stepoutFL .

