Bringing Books Back: How the Broward Public Library Foundation is Inspiring a New Generation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a world dominated by screens, the importance of traditional reading experiences is often overlooked. That’s why Demesmin & Dover Law Firm has teamed up with the Broward Public Library Foundation to help bring books back into the spotlight, fostering education and community engagement.

“People have come to me and actually said they didn't even know libraries still existed,” said managing partner Jeremy Dover. “Kids are not learning the traditional ways that we grew up with and learning through books. There's so many great things that come out of these historical books and old authors that told so many great stories that I think are being missed nowadays.” By reconnecting the community with libraries, the goal is to reignite a love for reading and make libraries a go-to place for families to learn and grow.

Demesmin & Dover is involved in several library-sponsored initiatives, including book clubs and events designed to encourage reading among kids and adults. One of their biggest contributions is sponsoring the "Lit Lunch" on February 21st, where their restaurant, SoFresh, provided lunches and gift cards to participants, making the event both engaging and rewarding.

If you want to support the Broward Public Library Foundation’s mission, there are several ways to help:



Attend Events – Participate in book clubs, reading initiatives, and sponsored lunches

– Participate in book clubs, reading initiatives, and sponsored lunches Donate – Contribute books, resources, or financial support to keep these programs running

– Contribute books, resources, or financial support to keep these programs running Spread Awareness – Encourage family and friends to visit their local library

For more information, reach out to Demesmin & Dover Law Firm at 866-954-MORE (6673) or visit their website at youraccidentattorneys.com. You can also find them on social media @DemesminAndDover.