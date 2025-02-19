Broward Public Library Foundation Expands Access and Innovation for Community Members

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Broward Public Library Foundation continues to make a profound impact in South Florida, expanding resources, programs, and opportunities for community members of all ages. As the fundraising arm for the Broward County Library System, the Foundation ensures that libraries go beyond traditional book lending by embracing new technology and innovative programming.

In an interview with Inside South Florida, Robert M. Ahlness, director of philanthropy at the foundation, shared the organization’s mission and the evolving role of libraries in the digital age.

“The goal is the same—reaching as much of our community as possible,” Ahlness explained. “But like any organization, we’ve had to adapt. You can still check out a book or attend storytime, but now libraries also offer 3D printing, video and audio production equipment, VR headsets, and much more.”

A notable initiative includes the Foundation’s partnership with the Florida Panthers, which led to the launch of the exclusive Florida Panthers Library Card—making Broward County the third library system in the U.S. to collaborate with an NHL team. Visitors to local libraries will even spot a life-size cutout of the Stanley Cup promoting the new library cards.

“Everything the library offers is 100% free for Broward County residents,” Ahlness emphasized. “You can get a physical library card at any branch or sign up for an instant e-card online to access digital services, including audiobooks, eBooks, and even streaming services.”

For those looking to get involved, the Foundation hosts numerous events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Residents can visit BPLFoundation.org to explore upcoming programs, donate, or sign up to volunteer.

With technology, innovation, and a strong commitment to literacy and community engagement, the Broward Public Library Foundation continues to redefine what it means to be a modern library—ensuring that everyone has access to knowledge and opportunities, both in-person and online.