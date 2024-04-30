Deliver the Dream: Bringing Hope and Healing to Families

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Maureen Kohler, Executive Director of Deliver the Dream, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization's impactful programs and upcoming events aimed at supporting families facing various challenges.

Deliver the Dream offers three key programs to support families in need. The Cornerstone program, which has been running for over 20 years, provides family retreats for up to 15 families facing similar issues such as disabilities, crises, or serious illnesses. These retreats create a therapeutic and supportive environment where families can connect and find solace together.

The organization's Family Fun Days partner with community organizations to offer families enjoyable activities that they may not have access to otherwise. From fishing classics to visits to local attractions like Flamingo Gardens, these events provide families with memorable experiences and moments of joy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Deliver the Dream introduced the Hope at Home program, which sends families a box of goodies and hosts virtual creative activities. This initiative ensures that families can still connect and find support, even from the comfort of their homes.

Looking ahead, Deliver the Dream has a lineup of exciting events, including its 200th retreat in Orlando, cranial facial retreats, Down Syndrome retreats, foster care family retreats, and more. The organization also plans Family Fun Days featuring activities like pirate ship exhibitions and interactions with local heroes from the police and fire departments.

For those interested in getting involved or learning more about Deliver the Dream, the organization's website, DeliverTheDream.org, offers comprehensive information on volunteering, supporting, and participating in programs. Visitors can also find contact details to reach out to the organization's staff directly.