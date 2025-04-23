Demesmin and Dover Champion Autism Awareness All Year Long

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

April is Autism Awareness Month, but for the team at Demesmin and Dover, support for the autism community is a year-round commitment. Attorneys Victor Demesmin and Jeremy Dover sat down with Inside South Florida to share how their firm and affiliated sports agency, All In Management Group, are stepping up to raise awareness and foster inclusion.

“People with autism deserve to be respected, loved, and valued,” said Demesmin. “We take that to heart. We have few people that we know with family members with autism so we do whatever we can to bring awareness.”

Their efforts go beyond words. Two of their fighters, Brian “El Gallo” Duran and Matthew “Rambo” Russo, have close family members with autism. Duran recently entered the ring donning custom shorts and a flag featuring the signature autism puzzle colors, while Russo dedicates time to visiting autism centers, spending time with children and bringing food and joy to their day.

“At the end of the day, just like normal people, they just want to be loved and have fun,” Dover added. “We get involved, donate every year, and get through some different initiatives. Yes, Autism Awareness Month is a singular month, but for us it's it's helping all of these communities all the time.”

For those looking to get involved, the attorneys encourage outreach. “We want you to reach out if you just want to be involved in these initiatives,” said Dover. “I know we are accident attorneys, but we will respond for anything you want, anything you need, anything you want to ask.”

To learn more or get involved, visityouraccidentattorneys.com or contact the team at 866-954-6673. Follow @demesminanddover on social media for updates on their community initiatives.