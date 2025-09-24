Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Champions Community and Hispanic Heritage Month

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back Jeremy Dover and Victor Demesmin Jr., the faces behind the minority-owned Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, to talk about their ongoing community involvement and commitment to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Over the years, the firm has partnered with Hispanic organizations, participated in radio outreach, and supported local initiatives that highlight the diversity of South Florida’s Hispanic community.

For Jeremy and Victor, community engagement goes beyond the courtroom. They shared how connecting with people culturally and personally builds the trust needed to best represent their clients. “We don’t just want to be here when you need us,” Victor explained. “We want to know who we’re truly serving, and that means showing up for the community in every way possible.”

They also offered advice to aspiring minority and Hispanic entrepreneurs and lawyers, encouraging them to embrace humility, hard work, and perseverance: “Anything is possible if you have the right mindset,” Victor noted.