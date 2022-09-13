Demesmin and Dover Law Firm has partnered with True Gospel and Save Life to help fight hunger

Inflation has negatively impacted low-income families and their ability to buy food. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share more about what the two are doing to end hunger in the community.

“Low-income families don't have resources as much as, maybe, you and I do,” says Demesmin. “It's hard for them to buy food, water, supplies and other necessities for themselves and their families.”

The Demesmin and Dover Law Firm has partnered with True Gospel and Save Life Community Development to help stop food insecurity.

“We want to make sure that we're giving back to the community. We hand out food and water supplies,” says Demesmin. “We’re coming together with these organizations to make this thing happen.”

