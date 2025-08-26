Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Hosts Back-to-School Drives to Support Families

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Attorneys Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover of the Demesmin and Dover Law Firm joined Inside South Florida to share the impact of their annual Back-to-School Drive, which has grown beyond South Florida to cities like Chicago and Tampa. The initiative provides backpacks, school supplies, and encouragement to students who may not have the resources to start the school year prepared.

“We know what kind of impact it has on families,” Demesmin said. “It’s not about how much money you make, it’s about how many people you help along the way.” Dover added that the drive helps set kids up for success by making sure they can focus on learning, not worrying about basic supplies.