Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Take Part in Men Wear Pink Campaign to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer

WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisors and Law Firm Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to spotlight their “Doing Good” campaign in support of breast cancer research, patient support, and advocacy through the Men Wear Pink initiative with the American Cancer Society.

To show your support and use the power of wearing pink to raise funds and draw attention to the breast cancer fight, you can donate to AmericanCancerSociety.com

“We’ve actually been doing it for a couple months now, we have a link on the website of the American Cancer Society for Men Wear Pink where you can donate but we're also doing a raffle through the firm as well,” says Dover. “We also do it connection with one of our restaurants, Grain and Berry, down the street in downtown Fort Lauderdale. We'll be doing more fundraising for this very, very, very important area and helping all these people that need it. Breast cancer gets overlooked, it's given a month, but you have to remember it's something that goes on throughout the entire year.”

For more information, visit YourAccidentAttorneys.com

