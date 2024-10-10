Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Takes a Stand Against Breast Cancer in Broward County

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm partners Victor Demesmin and Christian Lexima shared their ongoing commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness through their involvement with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative in Broward County.

Victor recounted how his passion for supporting breast cancer awareness began in high school, inspired by his aunt. She introduced him to 5K runs, which sparked his desire to learn more about breast cancer and contribute to the cause. Since then, he has been dedicated to raising awareness and promoting early prevention.

The law firm actively participates in the annual breast cancer walk and emphasizes the importance of health and wellness to its employees. They are currently running a wellness challenge to encourage healthy lifestyles. Christian highlighted the American Cancer Society’s initiatives, which include cancer prevention, access to care, and a 24/7 customer service line for patients. He stressed the importance of men’s involvement as allies in the fight against breast cancer, acknowledging the impact it has on friends, family, and society as a whole.

Demesmin and Dover invites the community to join their efforts. For more information, they encourage the public to connect through their Instagram, @demesminanddover, call their office at 866-954-6673, or visit their website, YourAccidentAttorneys.com. The firm is dedicated to making a difference and helping others get involved in the fight against breast cancer.