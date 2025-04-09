Demesmin & Dover Celebrate Inclusion and Joy at Miami Beach Pride

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the vibrant energy of Miami Beach Pride settles down, attorneys Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover of Demesmin & Dover Law Firm are still riding high on the joy, unity, and celebration that the event brought to the community. The dynamic duo recently joined Inside South Florida to reflect on the powerful weekend and share why supporting Pride is more than just a moment—it's a mission.

Demesmin & Dover have become a familiar presence at South Florida Pride events—not just as sponsors, but as active, boots-on-the-ground participants. This year’s Miami Beach Pride was no exception.

“It was electric out there,” said Dover. “It’s just wild and positive. People are happy, and in the day and age we live in, having that type of happiness around just makes everyone else feel better.”

For the firm, participating in Pride goes beyond the fanfare. It’s about showing up for the LGBTQ+ community, both externally and within their own company culture.

“We made people feel loved, valued, and appreciated,” said Demesmin. “The best part is, the Pride community loves to have fun—and if anyone knows Demesmin & Dover, you know we love to have fun.”

More than a photo op or sponsorship logo, their involvement is rooted in authenticity. The firm is intentional about building a culture where all team members feel supported, including those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It starts with the culture internally,” Dover emphasized. “We have several members of the community in the firm, and we like to make sure that they are understanding that we are supportive of them as well in the efforts that we make.”

Although Miami Beach Pride has wrapped, Demesmin & Dover aren’t slowing down. They’ll be back in full force for Stonewall Pride in June and encourage others to join in the celebration of love, identity, and unity.

If you’re interested in connecting with Demesmin & Dover or want to support their community work, visit their website ateyouraccidentattorneys.com or call 866-954-MORE (866-954-6673). You can also follow them on Instagram at @demesminanddover.