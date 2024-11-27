Demesmin & Dover's Commitment to the American Diabetes Association

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

On Inside South Florida, Jeremy Dover and Josh Costello from Demesmin & Dover Law Offices shared their heartfelt involvement with the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Known for their strong ties to the community, the firm leverages its platform to raise awareness, support research, and educate the public about diabetes, all inspired by personal connections and a passion for making a difference.

Demesmin & Dover’s journey with the ADA is deeply rooted in their own experiences. Within their "firmly" (a unique blend of firm and family), several employees, including Josh’s significant other, live with diabetes. Recognizing the challenges faced by those close to them, the firm saw an opportunity to extend their support to the wider community. Their mission aligns seamlessly with the ADA’s goals: tackling misinformation, promoting early diagnoses, and fostering a greater understanding of diabetes.

The firm's contributions to the ADA are wide-ranging:



Fundraising & Donations: Demesmin & Dover actively raises funds to support ADA programs and initiatives.

Community Events: The firm participates in diabetes awareness walks and uses events to amplify the ADA's message.

Educational Advocacy: Jeremy and Josh emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about lesser-known aspects of diabetes, like Type 3 diabetes, and ensuring people have access to accurate information.

Their efforts have been especially impactful during National Diabetes Month in November, a time dedicated to highlighting the condition and supporting those affected.

Jeremy and Josh encouraged everyone to join in supporting the ADA’s mission. Here are a few ways to make a difference:



Attend ADA Events: Visit the ADA website to find awareness walks and other events in your area. Simply enter your location for tailored information. Spread the Word: Follow the ADA on social media and share their content to help educate others and promote their resources. Partner with Demesmin & Dover: The firm is committed to guiding others who wish to support the ADA. Reach out to them via their website YourAccidentAttorneys.com for more information.

Demesmin & Dover’s advocacy underscores the importance of community involvement in tackling pressing health challenges. By collaborating with the ADA, the firm not only supports their staff and clients but also empowers the broader community with knowledge, resources, and opportunities to help.