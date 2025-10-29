Fighting for the Voiceless: How a South Florida Law Firm Is Helping Animals Too

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

At Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, advocacy isn’t limited to the courtroom. The team is not only committed to protecting people across South Florida, but they’re also stepping up for animals who can’t speak for themselves.

Partnering with We Care More Animal Rescue, the firm supports outreach events, adoption efforts, and emergency care for injured and abandoned animals in the community. For attorney Jeremy Dover, the mission is personal; he grew up surrounded by animals and believes helping them is a responsibility.