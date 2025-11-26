Foster-Based Rescue We Care More Expands Its Mission in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Christopher Cooper from We Care More Animal Rescue, a new foster-based organization working to give abandoned cats and dogs a better path to adoption. Instead of placing animals in crowded shelters, the rescue moves pets directly into foster homes, where they receive individual attention, socialization, and stability, especially crucial during ongoing shelter outbreaks.

With over 20 years of veterinary experience, Cooper says the mission is deeply personal, having seen countless pets dumped or left behind with nowhere to go. The organization is growing and looking to build a strong foster network, which remains its biggest need. Depending on the season, foster stays can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.