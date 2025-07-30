Fostering Hope: We Care More Animal Rescue Brings a Home-First Approach to Pet Adoption

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Christopher Cooper from We Care More Animal Rescue, a new foster-based organization focused on giving cats and dogs in South Florida a better path to adoption. Alongside him was Jonathan, one of their adoptable pups, proving firsthand just how well this model works.

Unlike traditional shelters, We Care More Animal Rescue places rescued animals directly into foster homes. This helps them adjust to a stable environment, receive one-on-one attention, and get socialized in a way that prepares them for a permanent home.

In addition to dogs, the organization also rescues cats and kittens. While they don’t handle exotic pets, their mission focuses on helping the most vulnerable animals seen throughout the streets of Broward County.

With over 20 years of experience in veterinary care, from animal shelters to specialty fields like cardiology, Jonathan says his passion is rooted in seeing these animals thrive and find forever homes.

We Care More Animal Rescue is currently seeking both foster volunteers and donations. Fostering commitments vary based on the animal and season. Kitten season, for example, brings a higher influx of cats needing care. The organization offers a simple, fully digital process to sign up as a foster.