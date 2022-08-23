Handy & HO.M.E.S is helping kids and building the community

Handy & HO.M.E.S Inc., CEO, Kirk Brown, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organizations create supportive communities, in which children and families gain their independence.

“We're seeing an increase in homelessness in the families that we serve,” says Brown.“Handy & HO.M.E.S specialize in providing low affordable housing, workforce development and educational transitional services. We do that with a strong embrace, education and empowerment mechanisms.”

These organizations strive to make a difference in the lives of the community’s youth emotionally as well as physically.

“I have the most passionate staff ever. This team partners with individuals because they've been there,” says Brown. “Being in need doesn't mean I don't have human value. In our organizations, we really respect the dignity of the individual.”

For more information, visit Handyinc.org

