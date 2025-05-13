HANDY Inc. Empowers Broward Youth with Mentorship, Mental Health, and Scholarships

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

On a mission to change the lives of young people across Broward County, HANDY Inc. is creating real, lasting impact. CEO Kirk Brown and HANDY scholar Ryan Dominique joined Inside South Florida to share more about the organization's legacy, its programs, and how it's paving the way for youth to thrive.

What is HANDY? The name says it all: Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth. Since 1985, HANDY has been at the forefront of serving young people in Broward County who have experienced trauma, homelessness, foster care, or simply need support to achieve their goals.

“Our five pillars are: youth development, where we work with young people on professionalism, how to tie a tie, and how to choose positive relationships in our community; workforce development, where we expose our young people to eight high-demand occupational industries in our community every single year; mental health services with on-site therapists and access to therapy; affordable housing for both families and our young people; and last but not least, one of our favorites: education transitions, which is really the pillar of the scholarship breakfast we’re going to talk about. We don’t consider it education unless a young person is transitioning upwards and onward. So we work with young people from middle school through high school, into post-secondary education, and then launch them into careers in our community,” said Brown.

With 57 different services under its umbrella, HANDY takes a holistic approach, whether it’s teaching a student how to tie a tie, providing access to mental health therapy, or launching them into high-demand career fields.

HANDY isn’t just a nonprofit. It’s a lifeline. And for Ryan Dominique, it’s family.

“I myself was a HANDY youth. I was a part of the program as a teenager going through high school, as well as my years through undergrad,” he shared. “Through the program, I’ve been afforded a lot of different opportunities and I’ve been able to travel to different states. Many of the things I’ve had the chance to see or experience were because I was part of the HANDY program.”

One of HANDY’s most cherished traditions is the Scholars Breakfast, which returns for its 18th year on May 30 at the Westin Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The event begins at 7:30 AM and promises to be a powerful morning of celebration and impact.

“We’re really acknowledging some champions of children who have come alongside us on this journey to ensure we can afford and provide access for the young people who will be walking the stage that day,” said Brown.

Want to support HANDY’s mission or attend the Scholars Breakfast? VisitHANDYinc.org for event tickets, volunteer opportunities, and more ways to give back.