How Handfuls of Hope and Beautifully Transformed help the community

Some make giving back to their community their life’s work. Handfuls of Hope and Beautifully Transformed’s Executive Director, Barbara Perpignan, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organizations are building the community.

“Handfuls of Hope is my toy giveaway that I started back in 2008. I started out with 100 kids, and we're at about 6000 kids right now,” says Perpignan. “The hardest part for us is getting the toys every year. The toys have gotten less and less every year, but we need more and more every year.”

Perpignan doesn’t only help children. She has vowed to help women in distress, as well.

Beautifully Transformed is our non-profit that assists victims of domestic violence. The goal is to eventually have a transitional home where victims of domestic violence can come and stay and restart their lives,” says Perpignan. “I was a victim of domestic violence. I had a lot of great mentors and people around who got me out and made it an easy transition, but I have met a lot of people that didn't have an easy transition.”

For more information, visit @handfulsofhopetoygiveaway

