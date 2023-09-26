How JAFCO helps parents with special needs children

Children’s Ability Center’s Executive Director, Justin Kohlhagen, Psy.D., joined Inside South Florida to share how this organization is making a difference with the community.

“JAFCO and the Children's Ability Center serve children and their families with developmental disabilities in the South Florida community. We try to be a one stop shop for any service or support that they might need,” says Kohlhagen. “We have something for everybody in the family. For the children and parents, we have respite care, which is designed to give the parents a break from the stresses of parenting, especially parenting a child with specialized needs.”

For more information, visit jafco.org

