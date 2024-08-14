Inside South Florida’s Doing Good Spotlight: Friendship Circle of Greater Fort Lauderdale

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nechama “Nathalie” Gutman, the driving force behind the Friendship Circle of Greater Fort Lauderdale, joined us on Inside South Florida to discuss the incredible impact her organization is having on the community. Founded on the principle that everyone deserves a friend, the Friendship Circle creates meaningful connections between volunteers and individuals with special needs, fostering lifelong friendships and social interactions that many take for granted.

Nathalie shared that when you walk into one of the Friendship Circle’s programs, you’re greeted with an environment filled with music, dancing, and an overwhelming sense of joy. The organization’s Teen Club, which starts at age 10, hosts events like karaoke and spa nights, allowing participants to engage in team-building activities while forming positive relationships. These experiences are not just fulfilling for the participants but also for the volunteers, who often continue to return to the program long after they’ve met their community service requirements.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of Friendship Circle’s programs. Nathalie noted that many young people initially join the organization to fulfill community service hours but often find themselves so deeply connected to the friendships they form that they continue to volunteer for years. These relationships are transformative, creating lasting bonds between volunteers and participants that enrich both of their lives.

Nathalie also introduced the Friendship Grill, a life skills and job training program designed to provide meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs. Located on Las Olas Boulevard, the Friendship Grill is a fully operational restaurant run by the program’s participants. From food prep to customer service, these individuals gain valuable skills that boost their confidence and independence. Nathalie shared a touching story about an adult participant who, after six months in the program, proudly told her he had greeted five people in one day—a major milestone in his journey toward greater social interaction.

The Friendship Circle and Friendship Grill are making a profound impact on the lives of individuals with special needs, providing them with opportunities to develop friendships, gain job skills, and build self-confidence. Nathalie encouraged the community to support these initiatives by visiting the Friendship Grill, where you’ll not only enjoy great food but also contribute to a cause that’s changing lives.

For more information about volunteering or participating in any of the Friendship Circle’s programs, visit friendshipfl.org. The website also provides details on their upcoming events, including volunteer kickoffs and special programs like Moms' Night Out, which honors the hardworking mothers of children with special needs.