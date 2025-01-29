Jack and Jill Center: Empowering Families and Building Future Leaders

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Jack and Jill Center, a cornerstone of support and education in Broward County since 1942, continues to transform lives with its two-generation approach, focusing on innovative education and supportive programming for both children and parents. CEO Amy Jewell shared the organization’s mission on Inside South Florida, emphasizing the holistic impact they strive to make in the community.

“We strengthen children and families through innovative education, supportive programming, and community engagement,” Jewell explained. The center, originally founded by the Junior League of Fort Lauderdale during World War II, has evolved into the oldest Early Education Center in Broward County.

With a curriculum centered on hands-on learning, including STEM-focused activities and a social-behavioral program called Leader in Me by FranklinCovey, the center ensures students are prepared for a successful future. Its standout initiative, the Steve Halmos Opportunity Scholarship, provides every fifth-grade graduate with a two-year college scholarship, helping to secure a brighter future for young learners.

Jack and Jill Center extends its commitment to families through programs like the Helping Hands Fund, offering financial assistance for unexpected challenges such as medical expenses. The center also integrates unique offerings like therapy dogs, Quincy and Fenway, who provide comfort to children dealing with anxiety or behavioral struggles.

The Jack and Jill Center actively connects with the community through corporate partnerships, volunteer programs, and a Young Professionals Network for individuals aged 21-40 who want to make an impact.

Upcoming events include:



Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Winter Carnival : February 2, 12–4 p.m., open to the community.

: February 2, 12–4 p.m., open to the community. Annual Friends Board Fundraiser: March 22 at Lauderdale Yacht Club, featuring a carnival theme. This event, voted 2024’s #1 nonprofit fundraiser by Fort Lauderdale Magazine, raises essential funds for the center and invites attendees to experience a night of generosity and fun.

To learn more about enrolling, volunteering, or attending upcoming events, visitJackandJillCenter.org.