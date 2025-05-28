Mental Health in the Workplace: Demesmin & Dover Law Firm Leads with Compassion

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and while the national spotlight shines on emotional well-being, one South Florida law firm is making it a year-round priority.

We visited the offices of Demesmin & Dover, where partners Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover shared how their firm is breaking the stigma around mental health and building a workplace culture where employees feel seen, heard, and supported.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, the firm is doubling down on that commitment. Each week, staff receive wellness-focused newsletters covering topics like therapy, meditation, and mental fitness. The firm is also offering in-office yoga sessions, held before the workday begins, to help employees start their mornings with mindfulness and balance.

“With so much going on and a large staff, we can’t always be aware of everything. Having that kind of outlet is really valuable,” said Dover. “We want to invest in our people and support them during this time. That’s why we do the small things we do and why we’ve built the firm the way we have.”

Their leadership philosophy is centered on openness and empathy.

“We understand that if we want productivity and if we want people to truly thrive here, they need to have the opportunity to be heard and to express themselves,” added Demesmin. “Just like with physical health, where you focus on staying fit and taking care of your body, the same applies to your mind. To be truly healthy, you have to be mentally fit, mentally healthy, and mentally strong.”

For Demesmin & Dover, mental wellness isn’t just a buzzword. It’s part of their foundation as a law firm rooted in community service and client care.