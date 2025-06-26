Supporting South Florida's Youth: The Bougainvilla House Tackles Teen Mental Health and Substance Use

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the pressures of modern life weigh heavily on young people, one South Florida nonprofit is stepping up in a big way. The Bougainvilla House, a Fort Lauderdale-based Family Therapy Center, is on a mission to provide accessible mental health and substance use counseling to children, teens, and young adults throughout the community.

Veronica Cartagena, president and CEO, joined Inside South Florida to highlight the growing need for youth-focused mental health care and the innovative ways her team is meeting the moment.

“We started with just six clients—now we have 14 therapists, two group facilitators, and we’re serving 175 kids who come in once a week, sometimes up to three times a week, depending on the program,” Cartagena shared.

The most common issues they’re seeing? Anxiety, depression, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and substance use, including widespread vaping and marijuana use among teens. Social media, academic pressure, and family dynamics all play a role in these challenges.

But The Bougainvilla House isn’t just identifying problems, they’re offering solutions rooted in empathy and evidence-based care. Their services include:

Outpatient Therapy : One-on-one sessions for mild to moderate issues

: One-on-one sessions for mild to moderate issues Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) : A more structured, nine-hour-a-week program for adolescents battling serious mental health or substance use struggles

: A more structured, nine-hour-a-week program for adolescents battling serious mental health or substance use struggles Family Therapy : Involving loved ones in treatment to build a support system at home

: Involving loved ones in treatment to build a support system at home Psychiatric Services: For clients who may benefit from medication managementParenting Workshops: Helping caregivers understand developmental stages and parenting stylesSchool Outreach Programs: Bringing mental health resources directly to where students are

“You're not alone, and it's okay to ask for help. When you reach that point, know that asking for help is a brave thing to do,” Cartagena emphasized.